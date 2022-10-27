Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZM, PINS, VVV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 90,706 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 251.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 28,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 214,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.7% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 10,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV) saw options trading volume of 22,382 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 139.4% of VVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 22,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of VVV. Below is a chart showing VVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

