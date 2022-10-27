Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZM, PINS, VVV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 90,706 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 251.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 28,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 214,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.7% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 10,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV) saw options trading volume of 22,382 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 139.4% of VVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 22,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of VVV. Below is a chart showing VVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZM options, PINS options, or VVV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.