Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZM, CVNA, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 61,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,600 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 10,593 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 44,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 5,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

