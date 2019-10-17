Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZIOP, MA, ARWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (Symbol: ZIOP), where a total of 7,552 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 755,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of ZIOP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,500 underlying shares of ZIOP. Below is a chart showing ZIOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 14,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR) options are showing a volume of 5,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 539,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ARWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of ARWR. Below is a chart showing ARWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZIOP options, MA options, or ARWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

