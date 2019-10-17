Markets
ZIOP

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZIOP, MA, ARWR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (Symbol: ZIOP), where a total of 7,552 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 755,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of ZIOP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,500 underlying shares of ZIOP. Below is a chart showing ZIOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 14,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR) options are showing a volume of 5,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 539,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ARWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of ARWR. Below is a chart showing ARWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZIOP options, MA options, or ARWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZIOP MA ARWR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular