Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZEN, TWO, ARQT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN), where a total volume of 5,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 547,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) saw options trading volume of 18,020 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of TWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of TWO. Below is a chart showing TWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) options are showing a volume of 1,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of ARQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 152,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of ARQT. Below is a chart showing ARQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

