Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZBRA, XOM, K

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA), where a total volume of 1,280 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 128,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 124,723 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 8,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) saw options trading volume of 15,251 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 7,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,700 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

