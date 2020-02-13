Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZBRA, AMGN, MMM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA), where a total of 1,703 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 337,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,500 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 12,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 16,071 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

