Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZBH, CBOE, IR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), where a total of 3,606 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 360,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.6% of ZBH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 887,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of ZBH. Below is a chart showing ZBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 1,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) saw options trading volume of 6,721 contracts, representing approximately 672,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of IR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,800 underlying shares of IR. Below is a chart showing IR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZBH options, CBOE options, or IR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

