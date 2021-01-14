Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: Z, SNBR, SATS

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 16,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) options are showing a volume of 2,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 5,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 529,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

