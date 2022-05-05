Notable Thursday Option Activity: Z, OPY, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 41,144 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.9% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY) options are showing a volume of 871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 87,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.8% of OPY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of OPY. Below is a chart showing OPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 12,544 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 8,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for Z options, OPY options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

