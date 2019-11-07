Notable Thursday Option Activity: Z, MTCH, UPWK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 24,858 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring November 08, 2019, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 21,350 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,700 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) options are showing a volume of 7,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 831,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for Z options, MTCH options, or UPWK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.