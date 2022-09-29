Notable Thursday Option Activity: XRX, BLK, PLTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), where a total of 10,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 5,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) options are showing a volume of 20,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 9,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 981,800 underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

