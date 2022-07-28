Notable Thursday Option Activity: XPO, PPC, TXRH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO), where a total of 8,901 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 890,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.6% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,600 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) saw options trading volume of 5,168 contracts, representing approximately 516,800 underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
And Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) saw options trading volume of 7,222 contracts, representing approximately 722,200 underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,900 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
