Notable Thursday Option Activity: XOM, SWK, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 90,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 14,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) saw options trading volume of 7,067 contracts, representing approximately 706,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,300 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 897,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, SWK options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.