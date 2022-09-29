Notable Thursday Option Activity: XOM, SWK, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 90,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 14,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) saw options trading volume of 7,067 contracts, representing approximately 706,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,300 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 897,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, SWK options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

