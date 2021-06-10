Notable Thursday Option Activity: XOM, CVX, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 120,286 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 9,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 925,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 46,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 5,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,400 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 18,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

