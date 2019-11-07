Notable Thursday Option Activity: XLNX, BKE, ZG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total of 21,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) saw options trading volume of 2,375 contracts, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) options are showing a volume of 2,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 293,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

