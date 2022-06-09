Notable Thursday Option Activity: X, CLF, DVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 54,280 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,200 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 73,762 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,400 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,404 contracts, representing approximately 340,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for X options, CLF options, or DVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

