Markets
X

Notable Thursday Option Activity: X, CLF, DVA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 54,280 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,200 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 73,762 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,400 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,404 contracts, representing approximately 340,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for X options, CLF options, or DVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

X CLF DVA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular