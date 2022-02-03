Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: X, AMC, IPI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 102,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 20,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 247,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 28,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intrepid Potash Inc (Symbol: IPI) options are showing a volume of 397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of IPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of IPI. Below is a chart showing IPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

