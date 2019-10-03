Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, XLNX, CONE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 13,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 1,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 19,813 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE) saw options trading volume of 4,682 contracts, representing approximately 468,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of CONE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CONE. Below is a chart showing CONE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

