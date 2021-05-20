Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, PYPL, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 17,298 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 53,550 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 23,630 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

