Notable Thursday Option Activity: WW, FB, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in WW International Inc (Symbol: WW), where a total volume of 18,730 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.9% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 9,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 925,500 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 222,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 14,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 32,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

