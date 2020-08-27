Notable Thursday Option Activity: WW, CBRL, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WW International Inc (Symbol: WW), where a total of 7,195 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 719,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,300 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 1,695 contracts, representing approximately 169,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 19,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

