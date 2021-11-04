Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: WW, BECN, IIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in WW International Inc (Symbol: WW), where a total volume of 12,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.3% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 3,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,300 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN) options are showing a volume of 3,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.7% of BECN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,900 underlying shares of BECN. Below is a chart showing BECN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,707 contracts, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares or approximately 115.7% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 147,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular