Notable Thursday Option Activity: WVE, RH, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE), where a total of 1,120 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 178,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 4,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 3,818 contracts, representing approximately 381,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $577.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $577.50 strike highlighted in orange:

