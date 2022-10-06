Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, TXT, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 28,807 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 2,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) options are showing a volume of 6,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 632,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of TXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,400 underlying shares of TXT. Below is a chart showing TXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,032 contracts, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring November 04, 2022, with 475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
