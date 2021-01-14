Markets
WMT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, CYRX, STAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 62,952 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 5,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 5,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 521,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,200 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY) options are showing a volume of 7,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of STAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.65 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,700 underlying shares of STAY. Below is a chart showing STAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, CYRX options, or STAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT CYRX STAY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular