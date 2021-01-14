Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, CYRX, STAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 62,952 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 5,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 5,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 521,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,200 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY) options are showing a volume of 7,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of STAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.65 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,700 underlying shares of STAY. Below is a chart showing STAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, CYRX options, or STAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.