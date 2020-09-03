Markets
WMT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, CCL, TWTR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 217,532 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 14,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 281,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 20,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 102,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 6,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,000 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, CCL options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT CCL TWTR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular