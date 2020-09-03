Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, CCL, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 217,532 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 14,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 281,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 20,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 102,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 6,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,000 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, CCL options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

