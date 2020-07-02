Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: WKHS, PTON, IRBT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS), where a total of 171,181 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 12,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 42,187 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 10,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 4,337 contracts, representing approximately 433,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 979,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

