Notable Thursday Option Activity: WFC, UNH, ENPH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 128,768 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 8,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 831,700 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 11,262 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 14,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

