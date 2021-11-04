Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: WFC, IBM, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 226,613 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 37,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 60,093 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 89.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 63,430 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 10,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

