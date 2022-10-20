Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDFC, OZK, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), where a total of 1,246 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.4% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 101,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,600 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) options are showing a volume of 7,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 706,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,400 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 3,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 390,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

