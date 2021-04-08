Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDFC, LNC, MRCY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), where a total of 971 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 97,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.3% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 82,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,800 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) saw options trading volume of 16,870 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 101.2% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,400 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY) options are showing a volume of 4,349 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 434,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.8% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

