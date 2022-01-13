Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDC, HES, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 18,226 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 10,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,400 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 11,024 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 2,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, HES options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.