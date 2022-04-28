Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDC, GES, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 21,708 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) saw options trading volume of 4,921 contracts, representing approximately 492,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 28,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 5,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WDC options, GES options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.