Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDC, GES, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 21,708 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) saw options trading volume of 4,921 contracts, representing approximately 492,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 28,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 5,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, GES options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

