Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDAY, APPN, NTNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 8,880 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 888,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,600 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 3,837 contracts, representing approximately 383,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 14,123 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

