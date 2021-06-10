Notable Thursday Option Activity: WBA, URI, PENN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total of 43,318 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 13,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,742 contracts, representing approximately 374,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 21,305 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 23, 2021, with 1,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WBA options, URI options, or PENN options

