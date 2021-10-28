Notable Thursday Option Activity: W, TTWO, DECK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 14,303 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.6% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 1,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 11,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 3,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 4,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 495,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.8% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

