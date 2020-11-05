Notable Thursday Option Activity: W, PZZA, EVER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 19,820 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 4,859 contracts, representing approximately 485,900 underlying shares or approximately 71% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And EverQuote Inc (Symbol: EVER) options are showing a volume of 2,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 278,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of EVER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of EVER. Below is a chart showing EVER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

