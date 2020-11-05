Markets
W

Notable Thursday Option Activity: W, PZZA, EVER

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 19,820 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 4,859 contracts, representing approximately 485,900 underlying shares or approximately 71% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And EverQuote Inc (Symbol: EVER) options are showing a volume of 2,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 278,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of EVER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of EVER. Below is a chart showing EVER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options, PZZA options, or EVER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

W PZZA EVER

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular