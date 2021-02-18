Markets
W

Notable Thursday Option Activity: W, PVH, DPZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 12,700 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 8,045 contracts, representing approximately 804,500 underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 362,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options, PVH options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

W PVH DPZ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest