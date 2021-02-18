Notable Thursday Option Activity: W, PVH, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 12,700 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 8,045 contracts, representing approximately 804,500 underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 362,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

