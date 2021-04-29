Notable Thursday Option Activity: W, EXTR, WW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 12,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Extreme Networks Inc (Symbol: EXTR) options are showing a volume of 12,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.5% of EXTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 6,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,400 underlying shares of EXTR. Below is a chart showing EXTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) saw options trading volume of 10,951 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 101.6% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, EXTR options, or WW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.