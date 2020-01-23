Notable Thursday Option Activity: VZ, MCD, KMB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total of 60,059 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 43,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 14,434 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 5,998 contracts, representing approximately 599,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VZ options, MCD options, or KMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

