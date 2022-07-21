Notable Thursday Option Activity: VZ, MAT, AXON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total volume of 93,402 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 5,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 14,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 2,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,600 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 1,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 176,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,700 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
