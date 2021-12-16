Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRM, YETI, MU

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vroom Inc (Symbol: VRM), where a total of 16,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of VRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares of VRM. Below is a chart showing VRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 4,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 440,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring December 23, 2021, with 2,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 104,213 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

