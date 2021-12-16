Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRM, YETI, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vroom Inc (Symbol: VRM), where a total of 16,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of VRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares of VRM. Below is a chart showing VRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 4,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 440,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring December 23, 2021, with 2,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 104,213 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

