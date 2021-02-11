Markets
VNDA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: VNDA, AXTA, ENDP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: VNDA), where a total volume of 2,345 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of VNDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of VNDA. Below is a chart showing VNDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA) options are showing a volume of 14,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 12,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Endo International plc (Symbol: ENDP) saw options trading volume of 21,228 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of ENDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ENDP. Below is a chart showing ENDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VNDA options, AXTA options, or ENDP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VNDA AXTA ENDP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest