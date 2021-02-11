Notable Thursday Option Activity: VNDA, AXTA, ENDP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: VNDA), where a total volume of 2,345 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of VNDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of VNDA. Below is a chart showing VNDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA) options are showing a volume of 14,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 12,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Endo International plc (Symbol: ENDP) saw options trading volume of 21,228 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of ENDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ENDP. Below is a chart showing ENDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

