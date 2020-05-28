Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: VMW, SKX, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total of 6,674 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 667,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 11,452 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,500 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 99,336 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring May 29, 2020, with 10,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VMW options, SKX options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

