Notable Thursday Option Activity: VMW, BG, OLED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total volume of 8,950 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 895,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.1% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,200 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 6,821 contracts, representing approximately 682,100 underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 1,505 contracts, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

VMW BG OLED

