Markets
VMW

Notable Thursday Option Activity: VMW, AA, ENDP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total volume of 4,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 403,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 28,544 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,500 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Endo International plc (Symbol: ENDP) saw options trading volume of 11,737 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of ENDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,400 underlying shares of ENDP. Below is a chart showing ENDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VMW options, AA options, or ENDP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VMW AA ENDP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular