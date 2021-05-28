Notable Thursday Option Activity: VMW, AA, ENDP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total volume of 4,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 403,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 28,544 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,500 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Endo International plc (Symbol: ENDP) saw options trading volume of 11,737 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of ENDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,400 underlying shares of ENDP. Below is a chart showing ENDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

