Notable Thursday Option Activity: VLO, CEG, PWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 21,404 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Constellation Energy Corporation (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 11,192 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 5,206 contracts, representing approximately 520,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VLO options, CEG options, or PWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.