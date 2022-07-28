Notable Thursday Option Activity: VLO, CEG, PWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 21,404 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Energy Corporation (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 11,192 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 5,206 contracts, representing approximately 520,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

