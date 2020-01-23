Notable Thursday Option Activity: VIAC, FCX, XEC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), where a total of 30,873 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 97,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 11,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) options are showing a volume of 6,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of XEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of XEC. Below is a chart showing XEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

