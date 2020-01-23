Markets
VIAC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: VIAC, FCX, XEC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), where a total of 30,873 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 97,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 11,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) options are showing a volume of 6,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of XEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of XEC. Below is a chart showing XEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VIAC options, FCX options, or XEC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIAC FCX XEC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular