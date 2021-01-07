Markets
VIAC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: VIAC, CRM, APD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), where a total volume of 77,387 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 22,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 59,036 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 2,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 7,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

