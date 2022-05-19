Notable Thursday Option Activity: VFC, JPM, EQT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 20,407 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,300 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 79,413 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 48,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 40,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VFC options, JPM options, or EQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
